Music superstars Davido and Dbanj were present at the star-studded funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother

The musicians were not just regular attendees as they made sure to also treat guests in attendance to energetic music performances

Videos of their performances surfaced on social media and fans couldn’t help but drop comments on the carnival-like funeral ceremony

There is no denying that wealthy businessman Obi Cubana gave his late mother a befitting burial ceremony and this is evident in the amount of overwhelming support he got from close friends, especially those in the entertainment industry.

Singers Davido and Dbanj were among music stars who showed up at the event and even though many may have assumed that they were just going to be regular guests, they proved otherwise.

Obi Cubana: Davido, Dbanj perform at funeral ceremony. Photo: @ubifranklinetriplemg

Source: Instagram

The two treated guests in attendance to an energetic performance. A clip making the rounds online captured Davido performing as the audience sang along with him.

Watch the video below:

Singer Dbanj was also seen performing his hit song Igwe for the super pumped audience.

Watch below:

Nigerians react

Social media observers who were not physically present at the funeral ceremony had different things to say. Read some of their comments below:

iamyomigold said:

"Omo dbanj don cash out it’s the jumping for me."

osahon.omoregie.144 said:

"So davido is now a burial performer."

zenmagafrica said:

"Burial to Concert... the King of Night life has just brought the life to Oba. King."

kofkof70 said:

"Burial has ended.May mama's soul rest in peace Show has just begun!"

zenmagafrica said:

"Dbanj is so happy. Love to see him happy."

chubby_mirabel said:

"Omo this one na last burial concert o."

Source: Legit