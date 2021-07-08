Owen Joyner’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, is he gay?

Owen Joyner is an American actor known for playing Crispo Powers on the Nickelodeon comedy series 100 Things to Do Before High School. He has also appeared on another Nickelodeon series, Knight Squad. He is also popular on various social media platforms. What else is known about him? Is Owen Patrick Joyner gay?

The actor attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, Owen loves rock music and enjoys drumming and longboarding. He also participates in tennis, baseball, and snowboarding. He also learned to play musical instruments as a result of his passion for music. He can play percussion instruments as well as the guitar. Find out more about him below.

Profile summary

Full name: Owen Patrick Joyner

Owen Patrick Joyner Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 19, 2000

July 19, 2000 Owen Joyner's age: 21 years (as of 2021)

21 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Norman, Oklahoma, U.S.A

Norman, Oklahoma, U.S.A Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5' 10¾"

5' 10¾" Height in centimeters: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Weight in lbs: 126

126 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Mike Joyner

Mike Joyner Mother: Dinah Joyner

Dinah Joyner Siblings: 3

3 Sisters: Luka, Hayden, and Hannah

Luka, Hayden, and Hannah Relationship status: Single

Single Hobbies: Snowboarding and tennis

Snowboarding and tennis Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1,177,000

Owen Joyner's biography

Owen Patrick Joyner was born on July 19, 2000, in Norman, Oklahoma, the US, to Mike and Dinah Joyner. His parents got divorced, and his mother married Ryan Guntz.

He was raised alongside three siblings: Luka, Hayden, and Hannah. Luka is the eldest among the siblings and is a national athlete.

How old is Owen Joyner?

As of 2021, the American actor is 21 years old.

When is Owen Joyner's birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on July 19.

Owen attends Nickelodeon's Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Is Owen Patrick Joyner German?

Joyner is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His mother, Dinah, is of German descent.

What is Owen Joyner's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Did Owen Joyner go to college?

It is not clear if he is in college or not. However, he began his education at an Oklahoma secondary school. At the same time, he was filming for a TV show. As a result, he enrolled in Oklahoma Connections Academy's correspondence program.

Acting career: How did Owen Joyner become an actor?

Owen is an upcoming young actor who has appeared in several television shows. He began acting on stage when he was a child and received his first television role when he was a teenager at the Sooner Theatre in Oklahoma.

He then moved to LA and became a Nickelodeon star when 100 Things to Do Before High School premiered in November 2014.

He later appeared in TV series and movies such as Knight Squad and The Veil. In 2020, he played Alex in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. His interest in acting is evident from the various roles he has played.

Movies and TV shows

Below are the films and TV series he has played a role in:

2014–2016: 100 Things to Do Before High School as Crispo Powers

as Crispo Powers 2015: Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special as Apple

as Apple 2017: The Veil as Mountain tribe boy

as Mountain tribe boy 2017: The Thundermans as Heinrich Hiddenville III

as Heinrich Hiddenville III 2018–2019: Knight Squad as Arc

as Arc 2019: Henry Danger as Arc

as Arc 2020: Julie and the Phantoms as Alex Mercer

Can Owen Patrick Joyner actually play drums?

Yes, he does. Owen Joyner from Julie and the Phantoms plays on a DW kit with Zildjian cymbals. When he was 12, he was a member of The Daze, a prom band that toured school dances.

Who is Owen Joyner dating?

The actor has not revealed any details about his dating life; hence, details about Owen Joyner's girlfriend are unavailable.

How tall is Owen from Julie and the Phantoms?

The actor attends Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

Owen Joyner's height is 5' 10¾" (180 cm), and he weighs 126 lbs (57 kgs). The actor has blue eyes and blonde hair.

How much is Owen Patrick Joyner worth?

The actor's net worth is guesstimated to be $1,177,000. He has acquired wealth from his acting career.

Owen Patrick Joyner's sexuality: Is Owen Joyner gay?

Is Owen Joyner gay in real life? The actor has not revealed details about his sexuality.

Social media presence

The American actor has a strong online presence with millions of followers across his social media platforms. His Instagram account has 1.6 million followers, while his Facebook account has 138K followers.

He is also famous on Twitter and TikTok. His Twitter account has 117K+ followers, while his TikTok account has 1.1 million followers.

Owen Joyner is an actor and theatre artist who has rose to fame in the film industry. He has achieved a lot as an actor.

