Owen Joyner’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, is he gay?
Owen Joyner is an American actor known for playing Crispo Powers on the Nickelodeon comedy series 100 Things to Do Before High School. He has also appeared on another Nickelodeon series, Knight Squad. He is also popular on various social media platforms. What else is known about him? Is Owen Patrick Joyner gay?
Besides acting, Owen loves rock music and enjoys drumming and longboarding. He also participates in tennis, baseball, and snowboarding. He also learned to play musical instruments as a result of his passion for music. He can play percussion instruments as well as the guitar. Find out more about him below.
Profile summary
- Full name: Owen Patrick Joyner
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: July 19, 2000
- Owen Joyner's age: 21 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Norman, Oklahoma, U.S.A
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5' 10¾"
- Height in centimeters: 180
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Weight in lbs: 126
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: Mike Joyner
- Mother: Dinah Joyner
- Siblings: 3
- Sisters: Luka, Hayden, and Hannah
- Relationship status: Single
- Hobbies: Snowboarding and tennis
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $1,177,000
Owen Joyner's biography
Owen Patrick Joyner was born on July 19, 2000, in Norman, Oklahoma, the US, to Mike and Dinah Joyner. His parents got divorced, and his mother married Ryan Guntz.
He was raised alongside three siblings: Luka, Hayden, and Hannah. Luka is the eldest among the siblings and is a national athlete.
How old is Owen Joyner?
As of 2021, the American actor is 21 years old.
When is Owen Joyner's birthday?
He celebrates his birthday on July 19.
Is Owen Patrick Joyner German?
Joyner is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His mother, Dinah, is of German descent.
What is Owen Joyner's zodiac sign?
His zodiac sign is Cancer.
Did Owen Joyner go to college?
It is not clear if he is in college or not. However, he began his education at an Oklahoma secondary school. At the same time, he was filming for a TV show. As a result, he enrolled in Oklahoma Connections Academy's correspondence program.
Acting career: How did Owen Joyner become an actor?
Owen is an upcoming young actor who has appeared in several television shows. He began acting on stage when he was a child and received his first television role when he was a teenager at the Sooner Theatre in Oklahoma.
He then moved to LA and became a Nickelodeon star when 100 Things to Do Before High School premiered in November 2014.
He later appeared in TV series and movies such as Knight Squad and The Veil. In 2020, he played Alex in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. His interest in acting is evident from the various roles he has played.
Movies and TV shows
Below are the films and TV series he has played a role in:
- 2014–2016: 100 Things to Do Before High School as Crispo Powers
- 2015: Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special as Apple
- 2017: The Veil as Mountain tribe boy
- 2017: The Thundermans as Heinrich Hiddenville III
- 2018–2019: Knight Squad as Arc
- 2019: Henry Danger as Arc
- 2020: Julie and the Phantoms as Alex Mercer
Can Owen Patrick Joyner actually play drums?
Yes, he does. Owen Joyner from Julie and the Phantoms plays on a DW kit with Zildjian cymbals. When he was 12, he was a member of The Daze, a prom band that toured school dances.
Who is Owen Joyner dating?
The actor has not revealed any details about his dating life; hence, details about Owen Joyner's girlfriend are unavailable.
How tall is Owen from Julie and the Phantoms?
Owen Joyner's height is 5' 10¾" (180 cm), and he weighs 126 lbs (57 kgs). The actor has blue eyes and blonde hair.
How much is Owen Patrick Joyner worth?
The actor's net worth is guesstimated to be $1,177,000. He has acquired wealth from his acting career.
Owen Patrick Joyner's sexuality: Is Owen Joyner gay?
Is Owen Joyner gay in real life? The actor has not revealed details about his sexuality.
Social media presence
The American actor has a strong online presence with millions of followers across his social media platforms. His Instagram account has 1.6 million followers, while his Facebook account has 138K followers.
He is also famous on Twitter and TikTok. His Twitter account has 117K+ followers, while his TikTok account has 1.1 million followers.
Owen Joyner is an actor and theatre artist who has rose to fame in the film industry. He has achieved a lot as an actor.
READ ALSO: Emmymadeinjapan's biography: age, husband, children, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article on the life of Emmymadeinjapan. She is s a well-known social media personality who is popular on YouTube. She is famous for her food tasting videos.
Emmy was born on July 17, 1982, in California, USA. She is a mother of two sons.
Source: Legit