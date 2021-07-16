Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate with popular singer Wizkid as he clocked a new age

The Ojuelegba crooner clocked 31 on Friday, July 16, and Legit.ng decided to take a look at the singer's career milestone

Wizkid recently won a Grammy Award for his feature on US singer Beyonce's The Lion's King album

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly called Wizkid has a reason to celebrate on Friday, July 16, as he turned a new age.

A lot of the singer's fans have taken to social media to show love to him with kind words.

Singer Wizkid turns a year older. Photos: @wikipedia, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid and his many awards

In celebrating Wizkid's big day, Legit.ng shares the musician's major achievement in his career

1. Grammy Award

After two nominations, Wizkid finally won in the category of Best Music Video alongside Beyonce for Brown Skin Girl.

2. Studio albums

The singer has released four studio albums - Superstar in 2011, Ayo in 2014, Sounds from the Other Side in 2017, and his renowned Made In Lagos in 2020.

3. Spotify Winner

The musician was the first African artiste to hit 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He also became the most-streamed Afrobeats on the platform.

4. MOBO Awards

Wizkid won the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards for the Best African Act four times.

5. BET Awards

The singer won the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards for the Best African International Act three times.

6. ASCAP plaque

He is also a recipient of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publisher's plaque for US singer Drake's One Dance song.

The Nigerian singer is also a recipient of the AFRIMA Awards, MTV EMAs Awards, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He also won 2 NAACP Image Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, and 12 Headies Awards.

Sold out musician

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid’s Made in Lagos tour in major cities in North America.

Wizkid's third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, revealed the progress of the singer's upcoming tour set to kick off in North America. She said that despite the fact that there's still a couple of weeks left, the tour has been sold out in 12 cities.

Wizkid is set to tour 18 cities and even one of the dates for next year has been sold out.

Source: Legit