Wizkid is no doubt one of the highly sought after and much loved Nigerian entertainers outside the country

The singer's Made in Lagos tour across North America is set to kick off in September but has already been fully booked in almost every location

Wizkid's third baby mama and manager, Jada, excitedly took to Instagram with the announcement highlighting the sold-out cities

Wizkid's third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, has taken to social media to reveal the progress of the upcoming Made In Lagos tour set to kick off in North America by September.

In a post she shared via her Instagram page, she revealed that despite the fact that there's still a couple of weeks left, the tour has been sold out in 12 cities.

Jada announces states Made In Lagos tour is sold out in Photo credit: @_jada.p/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid is set to tour 18 cities and even one of the dates for next year has been sold out.

Jada wrote:

"WIZKID IS BACK ON THE ROADDDDD!!! “Made In Lagos” Tour 18 cities across North America! 12 cities already SOLD out! LONDON get ready! European dates coming sooooon! Cant wait to see you live! #Num1Fan @wizkidayo."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Babeydrew:

"He literally has the hottest album out right now."

_orahh:

"May God give him the strength to tour round these countries, he shall never get tired , every evil forces are canceled, Machala1 Zaddy of life."

Iam_starboy.offor:

"He has been selling O2 right from 2017. This should be his 3rd time. London here we go again!! "

Patrick_best07:

"It’s the #num1fan for me."

Source: Legit