Dangote Cement’s Ibese plant donated over N100 million worth of electrical supplies to reconnect 21 communities in Yewa North, Ogun State, ending a blackout that lasted more than three years

The Ibese Plant management took this step out of concern for the affected communities and handed the materials over to IBEDC, which pledged to complete reconnections within six weeks

Traditional leaders praised Dangote Cement for its generosity and commitment to improving the local communities despite delays from the electricity distribution company

Dangote Cement’s Ibese plant recently donated a multi-million naira electricity facility to Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State to end over three years of total blackout and reconnect 21 communities affected by a prolonged power outage.

Out of compassion for the impacted villages, the management of the Ibese Cement facility made the historic decision to provide the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) with all the necessary supplies to reconnect the communities to the national grid.

After receiving the delivery, traditional leaders from the affected communities expressed their gratitude to Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, for authorising more than N100 million to purchase the electrical supplies, which were then handed over to IBEDC representatives.

The community leaders praised the uncommon action of Dangote Cement Ibese Plant, which provided the electrical items for the second time. They also urged IBEDC to expedite the reconnection process in light of the plant's generosity.

In response to pressure from the village leaders, IBEDC promised to complete the reconnection of all affected communities within four to six weeks from the date of handover.

Roy Uttam, the Ibese Plant Director, spoke during the handover of the electrical materials at the Ibese Police Station.

He said the donation was part of the cement plant management's efforts to end the extended blackout in the affected towns and villages and advised the public to ensure the electrical installations are protected.

The plant management had spent millions of naira to purchase the electrical materials out of a sense of good neighbourliness.

He said,

“Otherwise, it should be the job of IBEDC to provide the materials as a business venture that would collect money from customers after reconnecting them.”

“The management of Dangote Cement Plc is donating the electrical materials to resolve the lingering power outage in the affected communities, which have been in darkness for years due to vandalism of cables and other installations by unscrupulous elements,” he added.

The director of the Ibese Plant added that the decision to step in was motivated by genuine concern for the populace and a desire to lessen the detrimental effects of the outage on their socioeconomic activities.

He reaffirmed the cement company's dedication to the long-term growth of the communities it serves and to ongoing cooperation on projects that improve the general well-being of the populace.

“We cherish living happily with our communities,” he said.

Traditional leaders from the affected areas praised the Dangote Cement Ibese plant management one after another for their efforts in ensuring that all the electrical supplies were eventually acquired and delivered to the people as promised.

Oba Lukman Kuoye, the Olu of Imasayi, explained that the material contribution was the outcome of several fruitful interactions the Ibese Plant management had with a number of interest groups, including the communities and IBEDC, as they worked to end the lengthy blackout.

“We thank God it is a reality today that we are on the way to being reconnected to the national grid after over three years in darkness. We want to thank Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for this development. We do not take this for granted.

“Dangote Cement is the only transformer illuminating the Yewa communities and Ogun State in general through its CSR projects. The management did not even consider IBEDC’s inertia but still went ahead to donate materials that are supposed to be provided by the distribution company,” he enthused.

