Mixed reactions have trailed emerging wedding photos and video from a holy matrimony of a Deeper Life Bible Church couple

From the images and video, the occasion was an elaborately and glamourously planned one with a touch of modesty

Many people expressed surprise stressing that it is a great departure of what Deeper life wedding ceremonies used to look like

Scenes from a recent Deeper Life church wedding has caused commotion on social media.

This is as the popular Nigerian church headed by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi is famed for their strict culture and modesty as touching holy matrimony matters.

The wedding occasion was glamourous and posh Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube documentary by Thrive with Rejoice

A video documentary of the wedding ceremony of one Sarah and her hearthrob had a mixture of glamour and modesty.

In the YouTube video by Thrive with Rejoice, the occasion was a posh one but was complimented with the modest attire of the couple and guests.

The lady seemed to be the better dancer of the two as she showcased great moves at the occasion.

Nigerians express surprise

Arokodare Ayobami said:

"Wow this is lovely not like those deeper life wedding that I always ear about God bless your home."

Olowofela Elizabeth commented:

"Deeper life or not all I see is a modest wedding with all the pomp befitting a beautiful bride.. Love everything about this wedding."

Modupe Thomas remarked:

"This is modest wedding with beautiful bride not artificial bride. May God bless their union in Jesus' name."

Rebecca Adebola wrote:

"Was this in Nigeria? If it was then I salute the bride! From her traditional outfit to her gown, the laces, trimmings and all! She must have really confronted authorities to achieve this!!! I love her already! God bless their marriage!"

How Deeper Life Church suspended Kumuyi's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Deeper Life church had suspended Kumuyi's son and daughter-in-law following controversy their Jamaica wedding had generated.

The church leaders decided to place the couple on suspension to give them time to pray and seek forgiveness from God for their action, following countless comments on social media and by the members of Deeper Life.

John and Love's suspension from church activities was announced last Saturday, at Deeper Life's monthly Miracle and Revival Programme, held at the Deeper Life Conference Centre (DLCC), Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

