Four Nigerian police inspectors are facing possible sanctions after allegedly extorting N151.5 million from the family of a diaspora Nigerian, Segun Okubajo

The officers have undergone an internal disciplinary trial that concluded on June 16, 2025, and the nation now awaits the police hierarchy’s verdict

Rights advocates are calling on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure justice is served and use the case to reinforce the force’s anti-corruption stance

Abuja, FCT - Four police inspectors accused of forcing a Lagos-based family to pay them N151.5 million are awaiting a verdict from Nigeria’s police disciplinary panel after evidence in their orderly room trial closed this week.

Legit.ng gathers that the officers — Inspectors Mohammed Yusuf (service No. 229655), Ojochenemi Jubrin (227141), Rizama Reuben (318195) and Isokpuwu John (318172) — all serve with the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja.

Details of alleged N151m extortion

According to a petition filed by relatives of Segun Okubajo, a Nigerian living overseas, the inspectors arrested him in Lagos, transported him to Abuja and held him incommunicado. The family said the officers initially demanded one billion naira before settling on 151.5 million naira, which relatives said they raised through loans and friends after converting the sum to U.S. dollars.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered an immediate investigation when the complaint reached his office earlier this year. A prima facie case led to an internal disciplinary hearing, known as an orderly room trial, which concluded taking testimony on Monday, June 16, 2025.

It was gathered that the next step is for the police authorities to decide whether to impose sanctions — which can range from dismissal to criminal prosecution — or to clear the officers. No timetable has been announced for the ruling.

Legit.ng notes that rights groups have long accused rank‑and‑file officers in Africa’s most populous nation of extortion and arbitrary detention despite periodic crackdowns by police leadership. Advocates say a decisive outcome in the Okubajo case could reinforce the force’s stated zero‑tolerance policy toward corruption.

Police officer caught on camera demanding N5k bribe

In a related development, a video recently made rounds on social media, which triggered widespread condemnation after a police officer was caught on camera soliciting bribes in the form of either ₦5,000 or five litres of fuel from motorists along the Benin Bypass.

The footage, shared by X user @Teeniiola on Sunday, captures the officer insisting on documents for the Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) — a policy whose enforcement had already been suspended. The officer, standing beside a police vehicle, confronted a group of travellers, demanding to see proof of ECMR registration.

When one motorist questioned the demand, noting that ECMR checks had been halted by the police authorities, the officer bluntly replied, “You can make your calls.” He then shifted tone and asked for five litres of fuel instead.

