New research shows that the new Pope also shares ancestry with political leaders like Hillary Clinton and Justin Trudeau, as well as American writer Jack Kerouac

During his first address, Pope Leo preached about building bridges and embracing global diversity through charity, dialogue, and faith

The newly appointed Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, has sparked massive conversations online, and not just for being the first North American pontiff in history

A new revelation about his lineage has linked Pope Leo XIV to some of the biggest names in pop culture and politics.

According to Henry Louis Gates Jr., host of Finding Your Roots, a deep dive into Pope Leo’s genealogy traced his lineage to a maternal ancestor born in the 1590s.

Through that line, the Pope is reportedly a ninth cousin, variously removed, with music icons Justin Bieber and Madonna, and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Pope Leo is reportedly a ninth cousin of Justin Bieber and Madonna, and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

But it doesn’t stop there. The Pope's distant relatives also include former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his father, Pierre Trudeau, and legendary writer Jack Kerouac, reports E! Online.

The research paints a diverse and multicultural picture of Pope Leo XIV’s roots. His ancestry includes family from France, Italy, Spain, Cuba, Haiti, Canada, and the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe, reflecting the deep immigration history of the Americas.

During his first public speech as the new leader of the Catholic Church on May 8 in Vatican City, Pope Leo emphasised the need for global unity.

He told thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square:

“We can be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, that is always open to receive everyone”

In an emotional continuation of Pope Francis’ final Easter blessing before his passing in April, Pope Leo added:

“God loves everyone; evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. So, without fear, united hand and hand with God and among ourselves, we go forward."

See the video of pope

See how people are reacting online:

@prayerwarrior_blessed wrote:

"Even the Pope get celebrity gist in his bloodline? God works in mysterious ways truly!"

@kingsley4life stated:

"From Bieber to Jolie to Pope Leo? This family tree is more entertaining than Netflix."

@faithfulsoul89 commented:

"Whether celebrity or not, I just pray Pope Leo leads us well and restores peace in the Church."

@teambieber_nation said:

"So technically... Justin Bieber is related to the Pope?? My mind is blown!"

Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie are the world's biggest entertainment stars.

Pope Leo condemns Benue killings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has condemned the killing of nearly 200 people in Yelwata, in the Guma local government area of Benue state. The Pope described the fresh attack on the Benue community as a terrible massacre of people who are mostly internally displaced persons

As reported by Vatican News, the head of the Catholic Church said the people were “sheltered by the local Catholic mission”. The Pope stated this while speaking just before delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer on June 15, 2025.

Recall that over 50 people were killed and 15 church parishes shut down in Makurdi Diocese following violent attacks by armed herdsmen, with Catholic priests among the victims.

