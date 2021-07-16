President Muhammadu Buhari has been told in clear terms that Nigerians are suffering under his administration

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, minced no words in laying the economic situation in the country bare for the president

The Emir also called the attention of the president to the security situation in the country, urging the Nigerian leader to act

Kano - Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the present economic situation in the country is inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

The monarch raised the concern on Thursday, July 15 while receiving President Buhari at his palace.

Buhari was in the ancient northern city to flag off the Kano-Kaduna rail-line and also commission some projects by the Kano state government.

A traditional ruler's concerns

The Guardian newspaper quoted the monarch as saying:

“Nigerians are suffering from perpetual hunger coupled with security challenges.”

Citing the high cost of food and consumables in the country, occasioned by hyperinflation, The Emir urged the Buhari-led administration to ease the economic crunch impoverishing the masses.

He equally drew Buhari’s attention to security challenges across the country, urging the government to intensify efforts to restore peace.

Photos of the president in the Kano palace emerge

Buhari, in return, congratulated the monarch on his recent coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Meanwhile, presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau shared photos of the president at the palace of the Emir on his official page.

The president was accompanied to the monarch's abode by the Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has told the United States Congress Commission that the Buhari administration is helpless in the face of security challenges in Nigeria.

Kukah said this during his virtual presentation on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by armed extremist groups in northern Nigeria.

He accused President Buhari of deliberately appointing more people of his ethnicity and faith into political offices and polarising the country.

On his part, the chairman of Action Alliance, Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria, it has remained unabated.

Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

He called on the Buhari administration to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

