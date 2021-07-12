Adekunle Rufai says the insecurity ravaging northern Nigeria has grown astronomically because some people are profiting from it financially

Rufai who is the national chairman of the opposition party, Action Alliance made the comment in an interactive session with pressmen and women

Rufai insisted that the insurgency and banditry in the north is nothing but a business venture for so many people in the region

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria it has remained unabated.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

Rufai takes no prisoners in his comments

He called on the Nigerian government to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

His words:

“Insurgency and banditry have become lucrative businesses especially in the northern part of the country. There is palpable fear that if the status quo remains, banditry will spread to other parts of the country.

“For us at Action Alliance, we reiterate that the most important duty of the government is to secure lives and properties.

“We believe that rocket science is not required before the current administration can find a solution to the security challenges facing the country.

“Government must therefore rise up and make true the promises it made during the last electioneering campaign.”

Armed bandits continue their operations unchallenged

Meanwhile, some bandits have invaded Makarau Jankasa community in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, killing no fewer than nine people while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Punch newspaper reports that the hoodlums stormed the community at about 5 pm on Sunday, July 11 shooting indiscriminately at anyone and anything at sight.

Scores of natives were reported to have fled their homes to other neighbouring communities as a result of the heavy gunshots.

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege made the comment on Sunday, July 11 at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, even as he asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

The event which was held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

Similarly, Nigeria's former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon has said that with collective and concerted prayers from all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity, the country will win the war against armed banditry, kidnapping, and other social ills.

Gowon made the comment at a one-day prayer rally to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The event was held at the Calvary Life Assembly, Nomansland, Kano state with the theme, “Awake, put on strength the arm of the Lord.”

