Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo got Nigerians talking after he shared a lovely post on social media

The actor gave his fans and followers the opportunity to choose who the better stepper is between him and photographer Kelechi Amadiobi

Bolanle's fans were really impressed by the photographer's dance steps especially for someone his age

There are many ways celebrities have fun and actor Bolanle Ninalowo is showing us one of the ways.

The Nollywood actor recently shared a video online and it got Nigerians gushing with love.

Actor Nino B and Kelechi Amadiobi dance together in a cute video. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Bolanle Ninalowo and photographer Kelechi Amadiobi

In the video, the actor was spotted with photographer Kelechi Amadiobi in his studio.

The film star and the photographer seemed to be competing for the better dancer as they showed off their legwork skills with funny facial expresions.

In the caption that accompanied his post, Bolanle asked his followers who will be shot first if he and Kelechi were to dance to save their lives.

He then noted that they work hard but play harder.

Watch the cute video below:

Reactions

Nigerians seemed to enjoy Kelechi's dance steps more than Bolanle's.

shafarmoriam:

"At his age, he does it better."

juicycoutureworkingho:

"Uncle got skills. look at the movement of his legs."

i_am_candydessie:

"The uncle can dance Abeg. those moves mad gan. You try too maka."

iam_maryagada:

"This was fun to watch."

azeeezarh:

"Uncle rocks."

trendypointevent:

"Kelechi the stepper."

Source: Legit Nigeria