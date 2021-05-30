- Famous internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois recently linked up with Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo

- The actor who drove into the scene had a face-off with the boys who were driving their wheelbarrow around

- On realising that it was the boys, the actor immediately agreed to be given a ride in one of their wheelbarrows

Popular Nigerian internet sensation, Ikorodu Bois, recently shared a hilarious video with actor, Bolanle Ninalowo on social media.

The movie star is one of the many celebrities around the world who are fans of the talented comic group.

Bolanle Ninalowo is a fan of Ikorodu Bois Photo credit: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor who was in his car, a jeep had a brief face-off for possession of the road with the boys who were also in their famous wheelbarrow.

On realising that he was facing Ikorodu Bois, he ran in to give the boys a hug and in turn, they decided to give him a ride in their wheelbarrow.

"Had to give Maka a ride today!! and He loved it! @iamnino_b."

Check out the post below:

Fans of Ikorodu Bois found the video lovely and hilarious while Ninalowo's fans and colleagues commended his humility.

Read some comments below:

Iamnaniboi:

"Cruising on another level."

Laughpillscomedy:

"Oga Maka, why you nor Enter the G-Wagon? You come go enter 2005 Toyota Matrix."

Junox2k:

"This actually made me smile."

Danielkdaniel:

"I want a ride too."

Calistaokoronkwo:

"I watched this over and over again."

Bryanokwara:

"Upgrade."

Wyze_unlimited:

"Awwww. So sweet."

Investor_xtreme:

"Humility."

Ericmgba4:

"Love matters, who pride help??"

Chris_bella18:

"This is so nice."

Lagos state appreciates Ikorodu Bois

In a post shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Facebook, he announced that he welcomed the talented group.

He also praised them for using their amazing talent to put themselves and Ikorodu on the global map.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the group for paying him a visit at the government house and mentioned that the state is proud of them.

Source: Legit.ng