Nigerians celebrities have trooped out in their numbers as they travel to Anambra state for Obi Cubana's ceremony

Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo, singer Orezi, among others were spotted at the businessman's village

The entertainers seemed to be enjoying their stay in Obi's village already as they were laughing with each other while having fun

Nigerian celebrities are showing love to nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana for his mother's burial ceremony in his hometown.

Nigerian celebrities visit Obi Cubana's ceremony in Anambra. Photos: @williamsuchemba, @alexxekubo, @obi_cubana

Naija celebs in Anambra

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo were seen at Obi's village. Singer Orezi was also spotted in a photo with the businessman.

Billionaire E-Money and his beautiful wife also honoured Obi with their presence in Anambra. Singer Kcee was also spotted.

Alexx shared a video on his Instagram page showing celebrities gathered at a table as they made jokes while having drinks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

zaragram__:

"Make money o.. make dem no skip you for hyping."

dee_ayana13:

"If to say I no be ibo woman eh, e for too pain me."

duchess_lingeri:

"Wahala be like anambara English."

samuelelochukwu:

"Wahala for who no be igbo."

iam_ilechukwu:

"Make Una invite me na."

iamdlucian:

"See as Alex put obiuto for everybody mind there extraordinary igbo man hype."

The most expensive drink in the world

Legit.ng earlier reported that ObisGallery showed off the bottle of cognac given to him by Obi Cubana.

The jeweller took to social media to share a video of a bottle of cognac that he got from the nightlife entrepreneur.

Gossipmill Naija claimed the cognac to be a Louis XIII. A brief search on the internet shows that the Louis XIII Rare Cask was the most expensive cognac valued at N4m in 2018.

However, as of 2020, the most expensive cognac was and still is a Gautier Cognac 1762 sold at auction for $144,525 (N59.4 million).

Source: Legit.ng