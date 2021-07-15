The Borno state government on Wednesday, July 14, took custody of some clear suspects who underwent investigation

About 1,009 persons were handed over to the state government during a ceremony in the state

The said ceremony was said to have been conducted on Wednesday, July 14, in the northern state

Borno - Not less than 1,009 cleared suspects who have been in the custody of the Nigerian military were released to the Borno state government on Wednesday, July 14.

The persons were handed over to the commissioner of women affairs and social development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, who represented the state government during a ceremony organised on Wednesday.

The former insurgents were handed over the commissioner for women affairs on behalf of the governor (Photo: Engr. Dr. Babagana Umara Zulum)

A military source said that the handing over ceremony was slated for an earlier date but was later postponed following the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya.

15 bandits, 1 soldier killed in gunfight with troops

Meanwhile, Nigeria's military had gained another decisive victory against criminals as 15 armed bandits were killed in a gun battle.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 19, in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora, Niger state. Sadly, a military officer was also killed in the gunfight.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 4pm when the bandits were sighted by troops on patrol at Anguwan Mallam, near Kontagora town.

The troops consequently engaged the bandits in a firefight, leading to the death of a number of bandits and a soldier.

The sources added:

“The presence of the military was what saved our community from the Bandits. They came in their number on motorcycles and the people became scared because we don’t have what it takes to face them."

Although the reign of terrorists and bandits in the north is still very obvious going by the number of mindless killings, kidnappings, and unprovoked attacks which have been on the increase, the special command has recorded laudable successes.

