Bandits who kidnapped students and two staff members of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Kaduna have released their captives.

The police command in the northern state announced that six students and two staff members of the institution were set free on the night of Thursday, July 8.

The spokesman of the command, Abdullahi Shehu, confirming the good news to Channels TV the releases of the captives came after negotiations between the criminals and the students' relatives.

Without stating whether any ransom was paid, Shehu also disclosed:

"The school authorities will receive the students later in the day at a location where they were kept after their release."

