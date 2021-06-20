Some criminals terrorising the peace of Nigeria have been eliminated by Nigerian troops in Niger state

However, a gallant personnel of the Nigerian Army has also lost in life in the battle according to reports

According to sources, the bandits wanted to attack a community in the state but the presence of the Army saved the community

At least 15 armed bandits have been killed in a gun battle with troops on Saturday in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora, Niger state. A military officer was also killed in the gunfight.

Sources in the area narrated that the incident occurred on Saturday evening around 4pm when the bandits were sighted by troops on patrol at Anguwan Mallam, near Kontagora town.

Some bandits have lost their lives after they exchanged gunfire with the Army.

They reported discovering dead bodies in the bush, alongside sleeping kits belonging to the bandits.

A resident told Daily Trust the troops engaged the bandits in a firefight, leading to the death of a number of bandits and a soldier.

The sources added that the bandits numbering over 70 were in the area, but the presence of the military saved the community from being attack on Saturday evening..

“The presence of the military was what saved our community from the Bandits. They came in their number on motorcycles and the people became scared because we don’t have what it takes to face them,” the source said.

“But many were killed, we discovered dead bodies even today in the morning in the bush. We found their sleeping kits and some other valuable materials and others belonging to them,” he said.

The bandits were said to have escaped through the bushes as soldiers overpowered them. Police is yet to react to the incident.

Leadership and Success

Although the reign of terrorists and bandits in the north is still very obvious going by the number of mindless killings, kidnappings, and unprovoked attacks which have been on the increase, the special command has recorded laudable successes.

Recall that President Buhari had during his visit charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri

The unit has neutralised and chased countless insurgents from the north to other parts of the country, a fact recently confirmed by the president himself.

There is no doubt that Buratai's leadership of the command is part of his credentials that earned him the highest position in the NA.

His successor, Ibrahim Attahiru, also led the unit with the directive to track, capture, and kill Shekau in not more than 40 days given by Buratai.

COAS Yahaya's Administration of the Command

Recall also that the current COAS, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, who was also a one-time head of the command, was said to have supervised operations that killed about 2000 insurgents in two months.

Records showed that from April 2021 when Yahaya took over the war against insurgency as the commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the ranks of Boko Haram were depleted.

