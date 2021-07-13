The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday, July 13, made some crucial clarifications on the Ladipo Market clash

NAF, to set the record straight, maintained that none of its officials fire shot that led to any death on its account

However, the force admitted that a shot from a soldier who was struggling with traders killed a civilian

Lagos - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied claims that stray bullets from its operatives killed some citizens at the Ladipo Market in Lagos on Tuesday, July 13, during a clash.

In a conversation with The Nation, Edward Gabkwet, NAF's director of information and public relations, also dismissed claims that three persons lost their lives in the said clash.

Babkwet disclosed that upon being informed of the unrest, officers arrived at the scene but were attacked with stones by some traders in the market, The Nation reports.

He added that while operatives were trying to return peace to the area, a soldier fired a shot as he struggled to retrieve his seized pistolm from traders.

The NAF's spokeman said it was the shot from the soldier that killed the only casualty in the incident.

His words:

“Firstly, NAF personnel did not kill anyone. Moreover it was one person that died not three. The information we have at the moment is that the NAF operatives who are attached to OPs MESA received a distress call that a soldier was having an issue with a debtor.

“They attacked a soldier and seized his pistol. So, the Army soldier who was having issues with a debtor trader managed to retrieve the seized pistol and fired a shot in order free himself and the operatives from the crowd. It was that gunshot that killed one of the traders."

