Before he won the BBNaija Lockdown show, Laycon's name was already stuck in the minds of many Nigerians due to the Christmas light outfit he wore into the house.

Infact, while he was in the house, Nigerians were also not pleased with his outfit to the 80s musical presentation, and his wine-coloured superhero wear.

Many months after the main show, the Lockdown ex-housemates assembled again for the reunion and it saw Laycon in lovely pieces. However, some Nigerians were still not pleased with his outfits.

BBNaija Laycon outfits to the reunion show. Photos: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares photos of the eight outfits Laycon wore to the reunion.

1. No pressure with the all-white look

2. If I can rock an all-white, I can also show up in an all-black look.

3. Giving us that Michael Jackson vibes in his bling jacket

4. Cool dude in a damask

5. The simple traditional wear with an eye-catching design

6. Chief Laycon doing the verified dance

7. The Nigerian black ninja

8. Another all-black look

Let's hear what Nigerians said about the looks of the Fierce crooner

_hemmanuella:

"He needs to stop using tiannah abeg before she uses glitters and shine shine kill am for us."

uwazurum:

"His stylists are yet to understand how to style him for his personality. He's quite laid back and chill. All this ghen ghen makes him look strange."

justvitamin_vee:

"His stylist needs cane."

lucialeoso:

"Nothing to write home about... all I can see is a pastor, Jackie chan and MC Oluomo."

iam_nuelzy:

"His stylist didn't understand the homework... This whole "Bomb" kinda outfits make him look ridiculous!! Just give him those free and stylish attires. Something basic but with a bit of swag.. These looks are for ppl like prince cause they have the body for it. Laycon's stature won't do justice to them."

realuchehelen:

"My baby laycon and is the last slide for me. Tianna is putting too much and heavy outfit on him. He need another stylist for his personality!"

My price just went up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laycon bragged after performing for Grammy Recording Academy.

The Fierce crooner told Channels TV that his feature on the huge platform is a big deal to him.

The singer stated that he is excited about his Grammy performance and he won't try to pretend about it. According to him, his price has gone up.

He said:

"I'm just here. It's not even up to a year. This is where a lot of people want to be. I appreciate this a lot."

Source: Legit.ng