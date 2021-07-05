BBNaija Lockdown star Laycon has expressed excitement about his feature on the Grammy Recording Academy platform

The budding musician revealed that the song he sang on the platform was off his recently-released album

The Recording Academy described Laycon as a young Nigerian musician who performs music as easy as breathing

BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon said his price has gone up after he gave an outstanding performance for the Grammy’s Recording Academy.

The Fierce crooner told Channels TV that his feature on the huge platform is a big deal to him.

Laycon and his Grammy Recording Academy performance

The singer stated that he is excited about his Grammy performance and he won't try to pretend about it. According to him, his price has gone up.

He said:

"I'm just here. It's not even up to a year. This is where a lot of people want to be. I appreciate this a lot."

It's been from one milestone to another since Laycon emerged the winner of the BBNaija show.

From releasing music to collaborating with top singers, and signing endorsement deals, there is no doubt that Laycon is working hard at his music career.

Grammy, on their social media page, described Laycon as 'a Nigerian Afrobeats/Afrorap artist who makes performing this music seem as natural as breathing.'

Reactions

As expected, Laycon's fans hailed their favourite musician.

itz_praise:

"Bro bro keep breaking boundaries my guy."

rudybundini:

"Making history."

mrmacaroni1:

"Glorious child."

_smlknk_:

"Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country very much."

olabisi_olusola01:

"Winner with landslide."

queensammytay:

"That's how stars do."

Laycon talks about his music career

