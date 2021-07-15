Days after the defection of Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, seems to be going through some ordeals

Gusau was on Wednesday, July 14, summoned to appear before the state House of Assembly alongside the commissioner for police, Hussaini Rabiu

The summon is coming on the heels of a political rally organised by the deputy governor just a day after bandits carried out major attacks in some communities

Zamfara - The deputy governor of Zamfara, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, has been summoned to appear before the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 27.

Lawmakers in the House were furious on Wednesday, July 14, that Gusau recently went ahead to conduct a political rally at a time when the activities of bandits were on the increase in the state, Channels TV reports.

The deputy governor's actions were termed undemocratic (Photo: Deputy Governor of Zamfara state)

Origin of the summon

Sponsoring the motion, Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma representing Maru North, said that a person given much respect like the deputy governor should know better than to endanger the lives of citizens, Daily Trust also reported.

Alhassan condemned Gusau's undemocratic actions, stating that it is shameful upon realising that he appears to be more concerned about his political interest and ambition at a dangerous time in which the entire state was mourning the killing of many villagers in about five communities.

The lawmaker's submission was consented to by the speaker of the House, Honourable Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya who noted that a similar summon must be sent to the commissioner for police, Hussaini Rabiu.

Bandits kill 51 people in Fresh Zamfara attacks

Meanwhile, about 51 people had lost their lives at the hands of suspected bandits in Zamfara state.

They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of the state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa. Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns.

