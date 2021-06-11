51 persons have been killed following attacks by suspected bandits according to reports by media outlets

Zamfara state, Nigeria - In another big blow to Nigeria, about 51 people have lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits.

They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns, Daily Trust reports.

About 51 people have been killed in Zamfara state.

Source: Twitter

Residents said several motorbike riding gangs of armed men stormed the communities firing at people.

The armed men were chasing the residents into their houses and onto farms were they were shot dead, Sahara Reporters added.

In another report, suspected bandits invaded Tofa and Samawa villages in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state, killing 41 farmers.

An indigene of the area identified as Malam Balarabe said the bandits invaded the area when the farmers were doing the crops planting and farm clearing.

Balarabe maintained that a total number of 41 farmers lost their lives, adding that the bandits did not take anything from the two villages.

Matawalle suspends emir, district head for sponsoring Bandits

Meanwhile, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar and the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, over alleged ties with bandits in the state.

The governor's media aide, Zailani Bappa, said in a statement issued on Monday, May 31, that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor also directed the district head of Dansadau, Nasiru Muhammad S/Kudu, to oversee the affairs of the emirate.

Matawalle laments security agencies' lack of quick response

In another related development, Governor Matawalle has attributed the rising cases of banditry in the state to the lack of quick response from security personnel.

The governor added that the state needs more troops to meet up the current security challenges.

Matawalle noted that it has become imperative for the government to explain the rising cases of attacks in recent terms.

