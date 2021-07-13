Bauchi government is stepping up to support security agencies as part of efforts to tackle insecurity across the state

No fewer than 10,000 hunters have been recruited to help in fighting banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes

Umaru Alkaleri, the senior special assistant to the governor on security, disclosed this in Bauchi state on Sunday, July 11

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bauchi state - A total of 10,000 hunters have been recruited by the Bauchi government to complement the efforts of security agencies in the state in fighting insecurity and youths restiveness.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Alhaji Umaru Alkaleri, the senior special assistant to the governor on security made this known while briefing reporters on the security situation in the state.

It was gathered that the northern state took the decision as part of its resolve to promote neighbourhoods security and secure lives and properties of innocent citizens,

Alkaleri said that the hunters were registered across the 20 local government areas of the state as they are assisting in routine patrol dislodging suspected bandits camps in the bush with the support of other security agencies.

Umaru Aliyu who is also the state Chairman of the hunters Association said that his members have been operating 24/7 by patrolling all nooks and crannies of the state in order to make citizens sleep with their eyes closed.

He said that recently, they arrested 29 Suspects allegedly accused of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes in the state just as they destroyed kidnappers camps between Dass and Tafawa Balewa local governments.

The Governor aide further said that the state office of the association at Inkil alone has about 200 operatives on 24/7 shifts waiting for possible distress calls from any quarter of Bauchi metropolis for a prompt response, he said, “we have hunters operating jointly with security in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.”

Source: Legit.ng