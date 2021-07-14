Kunle Garb has been released from Porto-Novo prisons where he was detained for the past two weeks in Benin Republic

The Nigerian activist landed in prison for resisting Benin’s encroachment on the Nigerian land through the Igbokofi village

Garb was arrested by Benin Republic authorities at Igbokofi market in Yewa-North local government area of Ogun state

Ogun state - The Nigerian activist, Kunle Garb, who was arrested and prosecuted by Benin Republic authorities, has been released.

Garb made this known in a statement he signed and obtained by The Punch in Abeokuta on Wednesday, July 14.

Kunle Garb, an activist from Ogun state was arrested by Benin Republic authorities. Photo credit: @dabiodunmfr

Source: Facebook

According to him, he was released from Porto-Novo prisons on Tuesday night, July 13. While describing his arrest and detention as unlawful, Garb said that he had no regrets through hell in the Benin Republic prisons.

Why Garb was arrested

According to P.M News, the resident of Igbokofi village in Yewa North local government area of Ogun state, was arrested at the market by Benin Republic police on Thursday, June 24.

It was gathered that Garb was apprehended for resisting Benin’s encroachment on the Nigerian land through the Igbokofi village.

The authorities reportedly crossed illegally into Nigerian territory to pick up the Ogun state activist.

Garb, a missionary in the village, was arrested and prosecuted along with his interpreter, Benjamin Amosu.

Amosu was also arrested a few days after Garb’s own arrest and detention.

Detained anti-Buhari protesters regain freedom after 68 days

Meanwhile, two anti-President Muhammadu Buhari protesters identified as Emmanuel Larry and Victor Udoka have been released from the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kabba, Kogi state.

Larry and Udoka were granted bail by a magistrate's court sitting in Lokoja on Friday, June 18, after spending 68 days in the facility.

Recall that the duo had been detained by the Kogi state government since April 5, after taking part in the #BuhariMustGo protest, staged against the Buhari-led administration.

Teenage girl who gave birth in Ondo prison regains freedom

In another development, a Nigerian teenager, Kemisola Ogunniyi, who gave birth in prison after being arrested during the EndSARS protest has finally regained her freedom.

The disclosure was made by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, who shared photos and a video of the new mum on Facebook.

In the heartwarming video, the new mum thanked everyone that made her freedom a reality as she carried her cute baby in her arms.

Source: Legit