Kemisola Ogunniyi, the teenager who gave birth in Ondo prison after being arrested during EndSARS protest, has been released

A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, shared a video and photos of Kemisola, shortly after she regained her freedom

Nigerians on social media have expressed joy over the teenager's release as they flooded the ex-presidential candidate's post

A Nigerian teenager, Kemisola Ogunniyi, who gave birth in prison after being arrested during the EndSARS protest has finally regained her freedom.

The disclosure was made by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, who shared photos and a video of the new mum on Facebook.

The teenager has finally regained her freedom. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Kemisola thanks kindhearted Nigerians

In the heartwarming video, the new mum thanked everyone that made her freedom a reality as she carried her cute baby in her arms.

A Facebook user identified as Dayo Williams also took to Facebook to share photos of the young lady and expressed gratitude to Barrister Tope Temokun who ensured that the teenager was released.

He wrote:

"This is my Egbon, Barrister Tope Temokun , lawyer to the teenager(picture inset) who gave birth in prison after she was illegally picked up during the #EndSARS protest in Akure, last October. Humanity will be kind to you, bros and posterity will never forget your sterling contributions to the advancement of human rights and social mobilization against the forces of darkness and tyranny in this part of the world. We meet at the other bar; let me be the host."

Nigerians celebrate Kemisola's freedom

Many people were excited over the news and took to Sowore's post to celebrate Kemisola's freedom.

Arinze Scala Arinze said:

"Gofundme account should be opened to support he."

Gabriel Akpoko commented:

"I'm happy to see this. Plenty thanks to everyone who made this possible. Congrats Kemisola."

Ola Bakare wrote:

"God bless everyone that took part in their release."

Rita Onyeka Olise said:

"I can't imagine what dat lady went through.. I pray financial help locate her."

Omatule St Johnson commented:

"Congratulations to her and her child and to Sowore who didn't sleep on the matter."

Kemisola gives birth in prison

Legit.ng previously reported that Kemisola Ogunniyi delivered a bouncing baby in prison in Akure, Ondo state.

Kemisola was arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during the EndSARS protest.

EndSARS was a demonstration staged across some major cities in the country by youths against the brutality, professional misconduct and extra-judicial killing by the police officers in the country.

