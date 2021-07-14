Gunmen have been reportedly killed six soldiers in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state. The soldiers were killed early hours of Tuesday at the military checkpoint along Nsukka-Adani-Anambra Federal Highway.

A reliable security source told our correspondent that the gunmen attacked the location of the soldiers at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday morning.

About six soldiers have been killed in Enugu state. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack, noting the hoodlums were being trailed after.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a text message in response to The PUNCH inquires on the incident, accused the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network of being behind the attack.

Source: Legit