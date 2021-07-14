Breaking: Unknown gunmen kill six soldiers in Enugu state
Gunmen have been reportedly killed six soldiers in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state. The soldiers were killed early hours of Tuesday at the military checkpoint along Nsukka-Adani-Anambra Federal Highway.
A reliable security source told our correspondent that the gunmen attacked the location of the soldiers at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday morning.
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack, noting the hoodlums were being trailed after.
Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a text message in response to The PUNCH inquires on the incident, accused the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network of being behind the attack.
Source: Legit