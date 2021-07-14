Bukola Saraki has responded to Jimoh Agboola's suspension from plenary sessions at the Kwara state House of Assembly

The former Senate president said it was very disturbing that Agboola the only PDP member in the House was suspended

Saraki in a statement on Wednesday, July 14, described the move by the state Assembly as a threat to Nigeria's democracy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria's former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the suspension of Honourable Jimoh Agboola by the Kwara state House of Assembly.

Saraki on Wednesday, July 14, in a statement shared on his Facebook page, stated that he found it very disturbing that a legislator was suspended for criticising the executive on a radio programme.

Dr. Bukola Saraki has urged Agboola to remain strong and steadfast. Photo credit: @bukola.saraki

Source: Facebook

He went on to note that it is the job of Agboola who is the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the House to assess, critique, and proffer alternatives to government policies.

The former president of the Senate described the action by the Kwara state House of Assembly as a threat to the country's democracy.

While noting that suspension undermines the independence of the legislature as an arm of government, Saraki called on those behind the moce to reverse their decision immediately.

He urged the Kwara state lawmaker to remain strong and steadfast at this difficult time.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kwara state House of Assembly suspends lone PDP lawmaker

Recall that Agboola, the only member of the opposition in the 24-member Kwara state House of Assembly, Jimoh has been suspended.

The lawmaker was suspended over comments deemed critical of the Governor-led administration.

The PDP) member representing Ilorin South was suspended indefinitely from attending plenaries for alleged contempt and abuse of privilege.

Saraki is blocking us from probing him, EFCC tells court

Meanwhile, the ex-governor of Kwara state has been accused of hindering the process by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

The anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoronkwo, told Justice Anwuli Chikere when the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Saraki were mentioned in the court.

Source: Legit