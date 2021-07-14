The EFCC recently released a new strategy to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14

According to Bawa, a mobile app has been launched to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, launched an App, Eagle Eye, designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, described the App, being the first of its kind by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria, as a product of ingenuity by a staff of the Commission, being an application that was conceived, designed and developed by the EFCC.

According to the EFCC chairman, the initiative is a clear demonstration of his pledge on assumption of office, to run an agency that is technology-driven. “The Eagle Eye represents a new experience in information sharing and crime reporting between the public and the EFCC”, he said.

