Bello Malami Tambuwal, an aide of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has been declared wanted over fraud

Usman Kaltungo, zonal head of EFCC made the disclosure

According to the anti-graft agency, Tambuwal has been using his position as an aide to dupe car dealers

Sokoto state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decided to go after one of Governor Aminu Tambuwal's aides over an alleged N2.2 million fraud.

Daily Trust reports that the anti-graft agency is going after Bello Malami Tambuwal, a special adviser for allegedly duping car dealers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is going after Bello Malami Tambuwal, an aide to Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

This was made known by Usman Kaltungo, the EFCC zonal head of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, July 7.

He alleged that the governor’s aide has been using his position to get vehicles under a false pretense.

According to Kaltungo, the Special Adviser who ought to be arraigned on Thursday, July 8, had jumped several administrative bails.

He went on to notes that N1.6m has already been recovered from Tambuwal aside from the N2.250 million.

US government arrests Ogun state governor’s SSA

Earlier, Abidemi Rufai, a senior special assistant to Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, has been arrested in the United States over alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

Rufai was quizzed by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, May 15, at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York following a criminal complaint.

He was subsequently charged with defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000.

Governor Abiodun suspends aide arrested in US over alleged $350k fraud

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has suspended his senior special assistant on special duties hours after his arrest by the US government.

Rufai was arrested in New York by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his alleged involvement in $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reacting through his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun said the news of his aide’s involvement in fraud is disturbing.

