Cameroonian authorities are happy that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been rearrested by their Nigerian counterparts

A special envoy from the West African country who visited President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Nigeria on the feat

Cameroon is also battling with separatist agitations, especially in the English-speaking parts of the country

FCT, Abuja - The Cameroonian government has congratulated Nigeria over the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Felix Mbayu, a special envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon, congratulated Nigeria when he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, July 13.

Cameroon celebrates Nnamdi Kanu's rearrest

He said Biya looked forward to a situation in which Nigerian territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilize Cameroon.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, said the Cameroon leader also lamented that some people are taking advantage of crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart

The statement noted that Buhari while speaking, said Nigeria would offer the best support possible to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remained an indivisible country.

Kanu's fate remains unknown

Meanwhile, a report by The Punch newspaper indicates that Kanu may remain in the custody of the Department of State Services until September.

According to the report, judges of the Federal High Court begin their annual vacation on Monday, July 26, the date slated for the hearing of his case.

The judges’ vacation will last also till Tuesday, September 17 according to a notice issued by the chief information officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Christopher.

In a related development, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN on Monday, July 12 reacted to the stance of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to monitor the trial of Kanu.

Malami, in a statement signed by his media aide, Umar Gwandu and seen by Legit.ng, welcomed the formation of the legal team by the group.

The chief law officer of Nigeria maintained that the decision by the Igbo group is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing that is rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo announced that in as much it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, he must be tried within the ambit of the laws of the country and in line with global best practices.

The group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, July 10 in Enugu.

The group further said to ensure a fair trial of the leader of the IPOB leader, it has constituted a legal team and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the proceedings throughout the trial.

