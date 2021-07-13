Literary icon, Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, popularly known as Wole Soyinka marked his 87th birthday today

Nigerians and renowned personalities have taken to social media to celebrate the dramatist as they recall how he made history in sub-Saharan Africa

A video capturing the moment the poet was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 has emerged on the internet

Wole Soyinka wrote Nigeria and Africa's name in gold when he bagged the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature in 1986.

Wikipedia records that Soyinka's recognition made him the first sub-Saharan African to receive the global prize.

The crowd of white audience stood in honour of the literary icon as he received the prize Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ayo Ojeniyi

A video of the glorious moment Wole Soyinka was honoured with the Nobel Prize for Literature for 1986 has got many gushing.

In the video shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, Soyinka in his fifties at that time got a rousing standing ovation from the white people at the occasion as he stepped out to receive the prize.

Nigerians hail the accomplished poet

Sandra Jackson remarked:

''He promoted Yoruba/African dressing here.

"What are we all doing to promote Nigeria or African at large."

Ogundanna Lawrence wrote:

"Truly glorious & patriotic of WS."

Kolade Oseayo Olurotimi stated:

"A Yoruba man in body spirit and soul !"

Aremo Adeola Adepoju said:

"It's beautiful."

