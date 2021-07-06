Richard Mofe Damijo, veteran Nollywood actor is celebrating his 60th birthday today, Tuesday, July 6

Apart from being an actor, Damijo is a former Delta state commissioner for culture and tourism during the Uduaghan administration

Incumbent Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, sent a birthday message to RMD, describing him as a pride of the state

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has congratulated multi-talented and award-winning actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as “RMD” as he clocks 60.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, Okowa said RMD was a quintessential actor whose contributions to the development of the entertainment industry in Nigeria were remarkable.

RMD is a successful Nollywood practitioner and former commissioner in Delta state. Photo credit: Emmanuel Arewa/AFP

A veteran worth celebrating

He extolled the Aladja-born actor, who was commissioner for culture and tourism during the administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan in the state, for his patriotism, humility, mentorship, and support to budding talents.

Governor Okowa added that RMD had remained a huge inspiration, pride, and ambassador of Delta.

The governor remarked that as a debonair actor and role model, RMD had brought his many years of experience to bear on his performance in acting which had inspired many to the thespian profession.

Prayers for the Delta-born celebrity

Part of the statement read:

“As one of the doyens of movie acting, you have brought great honour and glory to our dear state, Delta. We are proud of your many achievements in the movie and entertainment industry.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Nigerian movie star, Shaffy Bello, joined the growing list of celebrities to celebrate RMD on his 60th birthday.

Writing on her Instagram page, Bello penned down a lengthy message where she showered accolades on the veteran actor.

Bello called RMD a national treasure and praised him for being a true example of a leader with a great work ethic.

On her part, top media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mosumola Abudu, took to her page on Instagram with a special birthday shout-out video dedicated to the actor.

Abudu in the video started off by rolling out her wishes for the celebrant and wished him more success in his professional and personal life.

She noted that she checked out the actor’s Instagram page and she could tell that he is living his best life and prayed for him to continue to do so.

