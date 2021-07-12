Osun state government is taking serious measures to grow its revenue base by employing indigenous resources

According to the government, all the public and civil servants must compulsorily wear Adire to work every Thursday

This directive was contained in a statement by Ismail Omipidan, the governor's chief press secretary

Osun state - In furtherance of Osun state's efforts to promote the production of Adire, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has directed all the public and civil servants to wear the locally made fabric to work every Thursday.

Oyetola made this known on Saturday, July 10, during the launch of Adire Osun at the Osun International Fashion Week.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola orders civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday. Photo credit: @GovernorGboyegaOyetola

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, which was shared on Facebook also declared every Thursday of the week ‘Adire Osun Day’.

According to Omipidan, the governor's directive takes effect from Friday, August 27.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prince Wole Oyebamiji, stressed that Osun would continue to support the cause of employing indigenous resources to grow its revenue base.

He went on to explain that the initiative was to reawaken the people’s consciousness towards socio-cultural and artistic renaissance in the state.

