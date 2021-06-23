Experts say empowering female indigenous farmers is very important in any poverty alleviation programme

In Osun, female farmers are benefitting from a scheme initiated by the First Lady of the state aimed at empowering them

The scheme which is already in its second phase has commenced under the IleriOluwa Development Initiative agricultural programme scheme

Osogbo - Osun First Lady, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, has launched the second phase of the women in agriculture scheme in the state.

The initiative which the brainchild of Mrs. Oyetola is aimed at empowering female farmers in the southeast state and ensuring food security for the residents.

Mrs. Oyetola's knack for supporting female farmers in Osun state is well documented. Photo credit: Kafayat Oyetola

Empowering female farmers to feed Osun state

Speaking at the launch of the second phase on Tuesday, June 22, Mrs. Oyetola described the agricultural sector as the main pillar for the sustenance of humanity, said there is no time better to embrace farming than now.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by her media office quoted the Osun First Lady as saying:

“I am happy we can reach out again to our women who engage in agriculture with the vital and necessary supports that they need. The ceremony today is the second phase of the IleriOluwa Development Initiative Agricultural Program scheme.

“The programme was designed to assist low-income female farmers periodically with necessary inputs that will enhance their productivity in the farms, increase their yields and ensure food security for their families.

“The agricultural sector has always been the main pillar for the sustenance of humanity. Here in Nigeria, the current food situation has made this more of a need for us. The prices of foodstuffs in our markets demand that we produce more food for our people.

“The situation has underscored the fact that there is no time better than now to return to the land. We must guarantee food security for our people.”

Improving farming practices for Osun female farmers

She also called for prayers concerning the insecurity in the state and beyond, noting that the situation affects farming.

The First Lady further called for vigilance in the various communities, stressing that everyone must be active participants in the activities of their respective communities.

Legit.ng gathered that the first phase comprised of assistance with vegetable seeds, training on effective handling of the seeds, and a revolving loans program for farm preparation for female farmers.

The second phase, however, was expanded by the First Lady's team to include vegetables, cassava stems, cashew plants, cocoa, chicks, and poultry feeds, while retaining the training module used in the first phase.

Mrs. Oyetola also shared photos of the event on her official Facebook page.

She used the opportunity to thank the partners of the initiative and the Osun state commissioner for agriculture, Mr. Adedayo Adewole for his words of advice and support.

