Chris Brown is facing another lawsuit after a US publishing company claimed the singer stole lyrics from Red Rat's 1997 song, Tight Up Skirt

Greensleeves Publishing is suing the singer for over $500,000 (N205m)in damages and over $1 million (N410m) for the gains and profits he gained from his 2017 track Privacy

This is coming on the heels of Chris Brown's ex-housekeeper dragging him to court after his dog allegedly mauled her and he tried to cover it up

Chris Brown is facing yet another lawsuit. The talented US singer is being sued for copyright infringement.

Greensleeves Publishing is suing the singer for over $500,000 (N205m) in damages and over $1 million (over N410m) for the gains and profits the superstar and Sony Music have obtained following the copyright infringement.

Chris Brown is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit. Image: @chrisbrownofficial

According to Complex, the publishing company is accusing the musician of stealing pieces of Red Rat's 1997 song, Tight Up Skirt, for his 2017 track Privacy.

According to court docs the company filed, they also point to a similarity in lyrics.

Chris Brown sued after his pooch mauls ex-housekeeper

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Chris Brown was in hot water thanks to his furry friend, who allegedly attacked his housekeeper.

TMZ obtained documents that stated that Chris’ dog mauled the lady on his premises and he tried to cover it up to protect his animal.

The housekeeper said in her statement that she was simply emptying the trash when Chris’ dog came out of nowhere and attacked her.

It was apparently a brutal scene. She claimed the dog ripped chunks of flesh off her face, arms, and body and there was apparently blood everywhere, as reported by The Daily Beast.

