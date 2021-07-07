Chris Brown is being sued by an ex-housekeeper after his dog allegedly mauled her and Chris tried to cover it up

In her statement, the woman explained that she got attacked by Chris’ dog when taking the trash out and Chris had his people remove the dog before authorities came

The dog in question was euthanised but the ex-housekeeper is still suing Chris as she almost lost her life as a result

American singer Chris Brown is in hot water thanks to his furry friend, who allegedly attacked his housekeeper.

TMZ obtained documents that state that Chris’ dog mauled the lady on his premises and he tried to cover it up to protect his animal.

The housekeeper said in her statement that she was simply emptying the trash when Chris’ dog came out of nowhere and attacked her.

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper says she was savagely attacked by one of his dogs and he tried to hide the mauling. Image: @chrisbrownofficial.

It was apparently a brutal scene. She claims the dog ripped chunks of flesh off her face, arms, and body and there was apparently blood everywhere, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Chris allegedly came out to see what was going on and got the dogs out of there before police or medics got there, claims the housekeeper. Chris tried to cover it up to protect his dogs, supposedly telling the police he did not know where they were or what had happened.

After all that, the one dog named Hades (after the god of the Underworld) was said to have been euthanised weeks later by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter after finding the dog to be dangerous.

The housekeeper is suing Chris as she had to undergo hectic surgery to save her life after his savage dog attacked her.

Chris Brown thrown in the deep end after an alleged disagreement with a woman

It looks like the trouble never ends for the American singer. Legit.ng reported that he might be in hot water after he allegedly had an altercation with a woman, apparently smacking her weave off her head.

Chris Brown has been in trouble in the past for being abusive towards women. His ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran have both spoken out about how he has a violent nature. Once again, the singer is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

