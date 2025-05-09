The UK government has committed £60 million to researching controversial solar radiation modification (SRM) techniques aimed at slowing global warming by reflecting sunlight

While scientists explore geo-engineering solutions like thickening Arctic sea ice and brightening clouds, critics warn of unintended consequences on weather patterns and ecosystems

With no international regulation on SRM, experts are calling for stricter oversight as real-world experiments move closer to reality

The UK’s Advanced Research and Innovation Agency (ARIA) announced a £60 million fund for real-world solar radiation modification (SRM) experiments.

This initiative, part of the Exploring Climate Cooling programme, aims to explore techniques that reflect sunlight to slow global warming, according to BBC.

Engineering alternatives to global warming

Geo-engineering—modifying the atmosphere to counteract climate change—is gaining traction.

Scientists are now studying solar radiation modification (SRM) techniques, which mimic cooling effects seen after volcanic eruptions.

ARIA’s programme director, Mark Symes, stated that a critical gap exists in understanding the feasibility and risks of SRM. To fill this gap, real-world experiments are deemed necessary.

Proposed solar radiation modification experiments

ARIA announced funding for five SRM projects, including:

- Thickening Arctic sea ice to enhance reflectivity

- Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) by spraying natural seawater into the atmosphere to increase cloud reflectivity

- Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) using natural mineral dust to assess its impact on sunlight

- Space-based mirrors and shades to reflect solar radiation

Some outdoor experiments, such as sea ice thickening, could commence as early as winter.

Concerns about solar radiation modification

Critics express concerns about SRM’s impact on weather patterns and ecosystems. Studies have shown that modifying clouds off the coast of Namibia could induce droughts in South America, threatening the Amazon rainforest.

Additionally, some SRM techniques may warm polar regions while cooling the tropics, altering global weather conditions.

Furthermore, stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) requires advanced aircraft to distribute reflective aerosols, such as sulphur.

Researchers at University College London found that injecting aerosols at lower altitudes (8 miles) instead of 12 miles would require three times more material, increasing risks such as acid rain.

Public and political opposition to solar radiation modification

Public skepticism towards SRM remains strong, partly due to conspiracy theories such as "chemtrails." Meanwhile, some governments are moving to regulate geo-engineering.

Mexico banned solar geo-engineering after a US start-up launched balloons filled with sulphur dioxide, claiming they offset carbon dioxide emissions.

Similarly, the Florida House of Representatives recently barred weather modification activities, following the lead of other US states such as Tennessee.

Professor Raymond Pierrehumbert, from Oxford University, warned that ARIA’s funding could set a dangerous precedent, encouraging other nations to engage in unregulated SRM experimentation.

However, Sarah Hunter, Chair of ARIA's Ethics and Social Responsibility Committee, argued that responsible governance will ensure the research progresses safely.

