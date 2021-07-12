Kaduna state House of Assembly speaker has reacted to the abduction of Emir of Kajuru and 12 other members of his family

Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani on Sunday, July 11, described the early morning abduction of the monarch as a joke taken too far

Recall that Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru, was kidnapped from his house in Kajuru local government area by bandits

Kaduna state - Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, the speaker of Kaduna state House of Assembly has condemned the lastest abduction by bandits in the northern state.

Zailani in reaction to the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru and 10 members of his family said the incident was a joke taken too far, Channels TV reports.

Kaduna state House of Assembly speaker has described the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru as a joke taken too far.

The speaker made the disclosure in a statement signed by Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, his special adviser on media and publicity on Sunday, July 11.

In another report by Vanguard, the lawmaker, however, urged members of the public to remain calm, adding that in view of his important role, security agencies will ensure the safe return of the monarch and his family.

Bandits kidnap Emir, 12 other family members in Kaduna

Earlier, it was reported that the Emir of Kajuru was kidnapped at his residence in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state on Sunday, July 11.

The criminals also abducted other family members of the emir's family including women and children.

The grandson of the emir and traditional title holder of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa confirmed the abduction, saying the incident happened around 12:30 am.

Police reveal how bandits kidnapped Kaduna emir

Meanwhile, a security team comprising of police and army officers have commenced an operation to rescue the Emir of Kajuru and members of his family who were kidnapped by bandits.

The spokesman for the Kaduna state command, Muhammed Jalige, said the bandits who were armed with dangerous weapons when they attacked the monarch's palace took him to an unknown destination.

Jalige stated that the Kaduna police command was saddened by the latest attack in the state.

