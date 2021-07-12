The Kaduna state police command has reacted to the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu

Muhammed Jalige, the spokesman for the command, has given an update about efforts by security officials to rescue the monarch

The emir’s abduction adds to a series of abductions in Kaduna state by bandits who have overrun several communities

Kaduna state- A security team comprising of police and army officers has commenced an operation to rescue the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and 10 members of his family who were kidnapped by bandits.

The spokesman for the Kaduna state command, Muhammed Jalige, said the bandits who were armed with dangerous weapons, attacked the monarch's palace on Sunday, July 11, and took him to an unknown destination, The Nation reported.

He said:

”Notwithstanding, the Joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional Police, and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in search and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the victims while IGP’s Tactical units have been contacted for technical support.”

According to The Punch, Jalige stated that the Kaduna police command was saddened by the latest attack in the state.

He, however, urged members of the public to remain calm and always support security agencies with credible information that will enable them avert attacks before they occur.

