Jena Frumes’ biography: who is Jason Derulo's girlfriend?

Many people know Jena Frumes as Jason Derulo’s girlfriend. Besides being the singer’s sweetheart, she is a successful social media star and influencer, fitness enthusiast and a new mother.

Thanks to her massive following on various social media platforms, Jason Derulo’s girlfriend Jena is able to promote various brands. She also has her own merch line, which she can be seen sporting in her photos.

Profile summary

Name: Jena Frumes

Jena Frumes Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21 September 1993

21 September 1993 Age: 27 years (as of July 2021)

27 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Union Beach, New Jersey, United States of America

Union Beach, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Gray-green

Gray-green Weight in lbs: 119

119 Weight in kg: 54

54 Height in ft: 5'4"

5'4" Height in cm: 162

162 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-39

Body measurements in cm: 86-66-99

Boyfriend: Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo Son: Jason King Derulo

Jason King Derulo High school education: Scotland High School

Scotland High School University education: North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central University Profession: Social media star, model, actress

Social media star, model, actress Net worth: $250,000-1,500,000

Jena Frumes’ bio

The model was born in Union Beach, New Jersey, United States of America, on the 21st of September 1993. She was brought up in the same area. Her nationality is American, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

As a child, Jena was active and adventurous. She enjoyed dancing and outdoor activities. In addition, she showed an interest in modelling.

The model has a younger half-sister on her mother's side. Her name is Jeri Lynn Frumes.

How old is Jena Frumes?

Jena Frumes’ age as of July 2021 is 27 years old, and she will be clocking 28 in September this year.

What is Jena Frumes’ ethnicity?

Jena Frumes’ parents are behind the model's unique looks. Her mother is American, while her father has African and French ethnicity. From her ancestry, it is clear that Jena Frumes’ race is a mix of the White and Black races.

However, Frumes revealed that she was raised in foster care and not by her parents, and that she is not close with them.

Educational background

The model and social media star went to Scotland High School in Laurinburg, North Carolina. She later joined North Carolina Central University in Durham for higher education. She studied Criminal Justice and English but dropped out three years in, despite having a full ride scholarship.

According to her tweet, Jena used to work four jobs and volunteer while attending college.

Career

After graduating from the university, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, searching for modelling gigs.

Initially, not many people knew her, so she did not land very many modelling jobs. In her video, Struggles Of Being "Internet Famous", she revealed that she used to work at Burger King for a while.

Then, she decided to leverage the power of online media and started posting pictures on various social media platforms. Her beauty and personality attracted a significant online following.

Her big break came when she was featured in Wild N Out on MTV. Nick Cannon hosted the comedy game with a touch of hip hop. She later appeared in the music video for the song Ah Yeah by Jacob Lattimore.

What is Jena Frumes famous for? Today, she is recognised as a successful social media model and influencer. Her popularity and beauty have seen her working closely with other famous people like Chris Brown and Sommer Ray. She also runs a store known as All Things Jena.

The young model has also landed a few acting jobs. In 2016, she was the leading character in the sports drama known as Mango & Guava. She also featured in She Ball, King Bachelor’s Pad, and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

Relationship

Although the young lady has had a successful modelling and social media influencing career, dating Jason Derulo has increased her popularity worldwide. Today, most people recognise her as Jason’s girlfriend.

How long have Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo been together?

Jason Derulo and girlfriend, Jena, have dated for over a year now. The two first met in a gym shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic. They started dating a short while later.

The news of Jason Derulo dating Jena was received with love and excitement from their fans. On the 28th of March 2021, the couple announced they were expecting a baby on Instagram. Derulo reported that they were very excited about the new chapter.

Derulo and Jena Frumes’ child was welcomed into the world on May 8th, 2021. The little boy’s name is Jason King Derulo.

Is Jason Derulo married to Jena? The musician is yet to get married. While fans are excited about his relationship with Jena, none of them has talked about marriage plans yet.

Currently, Jena Frumes’ family resides in Tarzana, LA, CA, in a house said to be worth $3 million.

Who has Jena Frumes dated?

Before dating Jason Derulo, the model was in a relationship with Nick Cannon from 2016 to 2017. In 2017, she had a short relationship with Antonio Brown. Matt Barnes was also Jena Frumes’ boyfriend for a short time in 2017.

What is Jena Frumes’ net worth?

The model has a successful career as an Instagram model. Different sources put her net worth between $250 thousand and $1.5 million. She makes a considerable amount of money through brand and product endorsements on her social media platforms.

She has endorsed several makeup and cosmetic products as well as sports goods and beachwear. Some of these include Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, Gym Shark, and Sugar Bear Hair.

Social media presence

Jason Derulo’s girlfriend is very active on various social media profiles. Her Instagram account has over 4.6 million followers, while her YouTube channel has over 174k subscribers. She also has a TikTok account with over 9.7 million followers.

She uses her YouTube channel to give fans life updates, beauty tips, and fitness-related content.

Jena Frumes is an accomplished social media star who has worked with many brands. She is currently dating musician Jason Derulo, with whom she shares a son.

