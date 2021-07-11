President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a president who sleeps thinking of the plight of Nigerians

According to Governor Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa state, the economic policies of the president is yieding good results

Going further, the Jugawa governor praised the president over what he described as infrastructural strides

Muhammadu Badaru, governor of Jigawa state, says President Muhammadu Buhari is honest, transparent and “sleeps with Nigerians at heart”.

Governor Badaru sayd President Buhari goes to bed thinking of Nigerians. Photo: Femi Adesina

The governor praised Buhari on his economic policies, particularly the implementation of the agriculture transformation and National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Badaru spoke at the reception of Grace Bent, a former senator representing Adamawa south, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

The Jigawa governor said the Buhari administration had made giant strides towards improving road, rail, aviation and power infrastructure as well as various interventions designed to address social, economic and security challenges in the country.

“Buhari is honest, transparent and sleeps with Nigerians at heart,” he said.

“Nigerians begin to see the effort of Buhari in all sectors and people are now joining the APC in thousands.”

