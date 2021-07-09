Reactions continue to trail the recent mass defections of politicians from the PDP to the governing APC

A chieftain of the opposition PDP says there is nothing to worry about concerning the defections across the country

The PDP chieftain, Chief Dan Orbih expressed confidence that the development won't affect the chances of his party in the coming months and years

FCT, Abuja - Chief Dan Orbih, has said the defection of governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from winning the 2023 presidential election.

Orbih who is the current south-south national vice-chairman of the PDP made the comment in an interview with the Daily Trust newspaper.

The Secondus-led PDP has lost many members to the APC in recent times. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

PDP not bothered by gale of defections

He said the opposition party was poised for victory in the 2023 general elections, saying its fortunes remain very bright.

His words:

“In Nigerian politics, right from the First Republic till date, experience has shown that from time to time, politicians, oftentimes, for personal reasons jump from one party to another.

“What we are referring to nowadays is not different. It happened right from the time of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Tafawa Balewa in the First Republic.

“It doesn’t move us because we are focused and aware that the ordinary people are tired of this government that has brought more hardship than any other government in the history of this country.

“Those who have something to hide are the ones defecting so that their sins will be forgiven.”

Pressure mounts on Uche Secondus to resign

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives from Taraba state, Rimamnde Shawulu, has urged the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign following mass defection from the party to the APC.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Shawulu said this in a letter addressed to the chairman on Wednesday, July 7.

He decried the rate at which the party was losing members to the ruling APC in recent times.

In a related development, the PDP has responded to the statement by Governor Bello Matawalle, that he joined the APC in order to get the federal government to end insecurity in Zamfara state.

According to PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, the statement reinforces the PDP's earlier stance on Nigeria's security challenges.

The PDP had claimed that the APC and its government are responsible for the banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping ravaging Zamfara state.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that despite the defection of Matawalle to the APC, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the PDP.

Gusau said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

The deputy governor also stated that he is ready to assure the position of the PDP leader in the state.

Source: Legit