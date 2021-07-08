The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that the PDP would suffer more pains before 2023

Adesina, who made this known on Thursday, July 8, in a piece posted on his Facebook page, said that the ruling APC is now a bride to Nigerian politicians

The presidential spokesman also noted that more prominent members of the opposition party including governors would soon join APC

Aso Rock, Abuja - Following the defection of some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other party bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidency has said that the main opposition party in the country may become empty before the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina stated this on Thursday, July 8, in a piece titled, ‘Speaking to PDP in the language it understands.’

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the PDP would soon be empty. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Adesina said that the PDP is being spoken to in the language it understands, adding that it is screaming blue murder.

He said:

“The irony of it all is that whenever the PDP is making gains politically, all is jolly well and good. But when it suffers reversals, then democracy is threatened in the country."

PDP is only wailing, APC will win the 2023 election

Adesina stated that in 2015, by the time the dust of general elections settled, the APC had 24 governors and that the PDP had 12 while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had one.

He stressed:

“By the combination of schism, implosion and explosion, APC did not manage its success well. By 2019, the number of its governors had dwindled to about 19. And PDP was reaping the harvest. But APC retooled, got itself straightened out, and returned to winning ways."

The presidential spokesman noted that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state ported into APC and was followed by Ben Ayade of Cross River state.

He noted that with the recent defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, the APC is equally swelling in terms of lawmakers and membership, both at the federal and state levels, saying that the winner takes it all while the loser standing small.

Adesina added:

“PDP, at its lugubrious worst, is screaming and kicking. They are plundering us! Democracy is in danger! Oh, really? Since when?

“Welcoming Matawalle into the APC early last week, President Buhari said the party was becoming more popular ‘because of its impressive performance record and commitment to good governance."

PDP chairman asked to resign as more party members defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, was asked to resign from his position due to recent defections suffered by the party.

It was reported that the demand was made by Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state.

The lawmaker argued that the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.

