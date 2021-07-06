President Muhammadu Buhari is displeased over the attacks by bandits and kidnappers across the country

The Nigerian leader has disclosed the adverse effect the attacks are having on schools located in the northern parts of the country

The Kaduna state government has announced new safety measures in schools across the state to avert further kidnapping of students

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns over the abduction of students in Kaduna and Niger states.

The president in a statement via Facebook on Monday, July 5, through his special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, charged the military, police, and intelligence agencies to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnap victims.

President Buhari stated that there is a need to ensure that students are safe in schools.

Source: Facebook

He stated that the kidnapping of students, mostly in northern states, was already threatening school enrolments in the region.

Kidnapping is a cowardly act

According to The Nation, Buhari described the kidnapping of Nigerian citizens as a cowardly and despicable act.

He also urged states governments to ensure compliance with the UN-supported safe schools programme, which his administration had adopted.

Kaduna govt orders closure of 13 schools over insecurity

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools in locations vulnerable to bandit attacks.

The directive was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the Kaduna state ministry of education, Umma Ahmed.

The notice was also sent to the proprietors of the private schools affected, stressing that the closure was with immediate effect.

Parents of kidnapped students protest in Kaduna state

In another news, parents of Kaduna kidnapped students blocked a highway in the state to demand the release of their children from captivity.

The parents in a video shared by Daily Trust could be seen lamenting, rolling on the floor, appealing for the release of the children in Hausa language.

Some Nigerians reactions reacted to the protest by the parents, blaming the federal government.

17 abducted students escape from kidnappers

Meanwhile, some parents whose children are students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna got good news on Monday, July 5, after it was reported that about 17 of the captives have escaped from the grip of their captors.

This reassuring report was given on Monday by the police public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalije, Punch reported.

The spokesman noted that the actual number of kidnaped students is yet to be ascertained, adding that details would be made public in due course.

