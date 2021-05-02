- Nigeria's insecurity challenges continue to dominate the headlines in the Nigerian media

- A lot of Nigerians have been sharing their thoughts on the issue to help the government address the crisis

- An expert on data analysis has listed the ways in which government at all levels can address the issues

A data analyst and journalist, Rotimi Sankore has taken to his Twitter page to give reasons why Nigerian governments at all levels are failing to address the mounting insecurity in the country.

Sankore was reacting to calls by President Muhammadu Buhari urging the US to relocate its Africa command headquarters from Germany to the African continent.

President Buhari recently called on the US government to relocate its Africa command to the African continent. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Sankore, the host of the popular radio show, Public Square Nigeria on 99.3 Nigeria Info FM, listed five major reasons why the authorities are failing to nip the crisis in the bud.

According to him, Nigeria is failing to address the problems due to:

1. Bandits and extremists have plenty of recruits

2. 100 million citizens are in extreme poverty

3. 60 million citizens are unable to read or write

4. 10 million to 13 million children are out of school

5. Unemployment is at 33%

In subsequent tweets, he added that to ensure northern Nigeria is free from banditry and extremism, state and local governments have to secure the rights of all girls to a minimum of 12 years of education (primary and secondary to 18 years).

He further stated that forced child marriage, high birth rate (up to 12 to 32 children per man), and lack of rural development are key factors in supplying manpower to bandits and extremists.

He also stated that Nigeria's security architecture collapsed because governance and development architecture collapsed on top of it.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state House of Assembly has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take some bold steps including proper rejigging of the country's security architecture as well as a consideration for state police, to address the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

The lawmakers made their positions known on Tuesday, April 27 when the majority leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade raised the issue at the plenary session monitored by Legit.ng.

On the same day, the House of Representatives called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria.

The lawmakers came to the conclusion after a motion on the mounting insecurity in the country was brought to the green chambers.

