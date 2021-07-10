President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian military to respond to the repeated bandit killings in northern states

The Nigerian leader issued the directive in a statement via presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday, July 10

Buhari charged the military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, July 10, expressed concerns following the latest bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The president in a statement via Facebook through his special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, charged the military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

Buhari, who condemned repeated bandit killings also called for the crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

The Nigerian leader went on to appeal to security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the repeated attacks.

While expressing the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, Buhari said the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

He went on to condemned politicians making utterances on security. The president advised them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions.

Buhari issues order to military over kidnap of students

The president's directive is coming a few days after he charged the military, police, and intelligence agencies to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnap victims.

He stated that the kidnapping of students, mostly in northern states, was already threatening school enrolments in the region.

Buhari described the kidnapping of Nigerian citizens as a cowardly and despicable act.

Minister of defence defends Buhari’s ‘language they understand’ remark

Meanwhile, Nigeria's minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, said Buhari is right to say that he would deal with the criminals terrorising the country “in the language they understand”.

According to the defence minister, there is nothing wrong with the president getting rid of those planning to destabilise the country.

Going further, he vowed that criminal elements in the country would be brought to book as the law will take its course against them.

