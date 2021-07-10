Kate recently stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William for the Wimbledon Tennis final

The Duchess of Cambridge had earlier been forced to go into isolation after a COVID-19 scare

Kate was first alerted about her contact's positive test on Friday, July 9, after spending quite some time at Wimbledon with VIPs including Tim Henman and Joe Wicks

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and wife Kate on Saturday, July 10, stepped out together for the first time after the latter was forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19-infected person.

Prince William and his wife stepped out for the first time after the latter was forced into isolation over COVID-19 scare. Photo: Kate Middleton.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The power couple were among the many people who attended the Wimbledon Tennis final and got the chance to witness Ashleigh Barty triumph.

Daily Mail reported that Australia's Ashleigh Barty thrashed Czech's tennis player Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win her first Wimbledon championship title.

Legit.ng understands that this was the first time a women's singles final went to three sets in 15 years.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was at the event to present the champion with her trophy.

Kate was accompanied by the president of the All England Club, the Duke of Kent in presenting the winner with the trophy as the crowd cheered.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

During the sporting event, Kate and her husband Prince William were spotted sharing jokes and laughing together as they stepped out for the first time after a COVID-19 scare.

Kate's COVID-19 scare

As earlier reported by various media entities, the duchess was first alerted about her contact's positive test on Friday, July 9.

This came barely days after spending quite some time at Wimbledon with VIPs including Tim Henman and Joe Wicks.

"Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson from the Kensington Palace told media.

This came months after Legit.ng reported how William himself fell ill with the disease in April 2020, about the same time his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles suffered the same.

According to media reports, William was hit pretty badly by the virus.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit