1. Kenyan Government Reveals Those Responsible for Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Extradition to Nigeria

British gov reportedly issues fresh passport to Namdi Kanu and 6 other top stories for the week

The Kenyan government has reacted to the allegation that it arrested and extradited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Nigeria.

Wilfred Machage, Kenyan high commissioner to Nigeria, at a media briefing on Friday, July 2, stated that the Nigerian government has the answers regarding how it arrested the IPOB leader.

He dismissed the claims that the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, The Cable reported.

2. Nnamdi Kanu: British Govt Evades Enquiry on Fresh Passport Issued to IPOB Leader

The British government has refused to accept or deny allegations that it assisted the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, with another passport after he jumped bail and fled Nigeria 2017.

This Day newspaper, in a series of email exchanges with the British High Commission in Abuja, had requested clarifications on how the IPOB leader obtained a fresh British passport.

3. 2023 Presidency: End of the Road for Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Others

Governors of the 17 southern states have insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

With this united front, some northern politicians who are interested in the position will have to wait for another time to fulfil their ambition.

Some of the northern politicians who have indicated their interest include Atiku Abubakar, Sani Yerima.

4. Breaking: Tears as FG official is assassinated by unidentified gunmen

A report by The Punch indicates that Prof. Samuel Ndubisi, the director-general Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Enugu state

The deceased was killed on the Port- Harcourt Express Road Enugu around 4 pm along with his police orderly while reportedly on his way home.

Ndubisi's death was confirmed by Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu police command spokesman. He noted that the information surrounding the incident was still sketchy.

5. Grief, tears as more photos emerge from TB Joshua's lying-in-state

Tears rolled uncontrollably when the remains of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor TB Joshua, arrived at the church premises on Thursday, July 8, for the lying-in-state ceremony ahead of his final burial on Friday, July 9.

Legit.ng's photojournalist, Emmanuel Osodi, who was at the event, gave the pictorial description of the programme.

Hundreds of people were seen trying to have a glimpse at the corpse of the late pastor and pay their last respects to the departed cleric.

6. Southern Governors Send Serious Message to DSS, Police, Others

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has declared that the security agencies must take permission from them from carrying out an operation in their respective states.

Vanguard reports that the governors made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos, insisting that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the south must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that while reading the communique after its closed-door meeting, Governor Rotimi of Ondo state, the forum, however, kept mum on the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the attack on Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho’s house.

7. Sunday Igboho: Southwest Governors Reportedly Hold Emergency Meeting

