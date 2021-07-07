Another day, another attack in the southern region of Nigeria as Enugu state becomes the lastest centre of violence

Prof. Samuel Ndubisi the director-general of a national agency met his untimely death at the hands of suspected assassins on Wednesday, July 7

Ndubisi was killed around 4 pm alongside his police orderly on the Port- Harcourt Express Road Enugu

Enugu state - A report by The Punch indicates that Prof. Samuel Ndubisi, the director-general Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Enugu state

The deceased was killed on the Port- Harcourt Express Road Enugu around 4 pm along with his police orderly while reportedly on his way home.

The director-general of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi was shot dead by gunmen. Photo credit: Ndubisi Samuel(Prof)

Source: Facebook

Ndubisi's death was confirmed by Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu police command spokesman. He noted that the information surrounding the incident was still sketchy.

In another report by The Nation, the driver of the official vehicle sustained gunshot injuries and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited the scene. According to the report, the car riddled with several bullets holes was seen driven into the gutter.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the attack has not yet been established as nothing was taken from the vehicle or its occupants.

UNIBEN lecturer assassinated in Benin by unknown gunmen

Earlier, Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen, a lecturer with the University of Benin (UNIBEN), was shot dead in Benin City, the capital of Edo state.

The authorities of the institution on Thursday, June 17, confirmed the murder of Aimuen.

Benedicta Ehanire, the university‘s spokesperson, disclosed that the 33-year-old lecturer was allegedly shot dead by his assailants on Saturday, June 12, while driving into his residence in Isihor, just a few hours after he parted with his friends at Ugbowo area of the city.

Unknown gunmen shoot Fulani leader dead

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abdullahi Hardo Buruku, a Fulani leader has been shot by unknown gunmen in Lamba town, Asa local government area of Kwara state.

The deceased popularly known as Alhaji Malam lost his life after gunmen numbering about 30 stormed the town on Wednesday, June 2, around 12mid night shooting in the air.

A resident said Buruku was shot on the spot. The death of the Fulani leader was confirmed by one of his sisters, Aina’u Hardo Buruku.

