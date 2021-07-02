The Kenyan government disagreed with one of the narratives about the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria

The Kenyan high commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, has explained why his country should not be linked to the arrest of the IPOB leader

The diplomate stated that his country enjoys good diplomatic relations with Nigeria and want to sustain that

FCT, Abuja - The Kenyan government has reacted to the allegation that it arrested and extradited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Nigeria.

Wilfred Machage, Kenyan high commissioner to Nigeria, at a media briefing on Friday, July 2, stated that the Nigerian government has the answers regarding how it arrested the IPOB leader.

He dismissed the claims that the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, The Cable reported.

The envoy described the attempt to link his country with the arrest of Kanu as imaginary and antagonistic.

He said:

“I want to address the allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria of Mr Kanu.

“The allegation is fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feeling amongst the southern section of the Nigerian people against the Kenya people.''

The diplomat pointed out that many countries including - Rwanda, Czech Republic, Britain, Ethiopia - have all been accused of arresting and extraditing the IPOB leader.

According to The Nation, he challenges anyone alleging that Kanu was arrested in Kenya to back such claims with facts.

Wilfred said Kenya considers the allegation about Kanu’s arrest derogatory and libelous.

He urged the Nigerian press to seek information from the Nigerian government on the issue.

Meanwhile, a Kano-based group, the Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organization (KMKAO) has urged Nigerian courts to sentence Nnamdi Kanu to death.

The organisation in a statement on Friday, July 2, via Facebook, accused Kanu of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent lives.

The chairman of the organisation, Alhassan Haruna Dambatta, argued that the IPOB leader should face capital punishment for his alleged reign of terror.

