Actor RMD has lovingly celebrated his son, Oghenetega Mofe-Damijo, who recently clocked a new age

The doting dad took to his Instastory channel with a picture which was taken at his recent 60th birthday party

RMD wished his beloved son a happy celebrated and charged the young man to go conquer the world

Just a few days after marking his 60th birthday, Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to his social media page to celebrate his son, Oghenetega, who added a new age.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the young man made his father shed tears of joy with the heartwarming speech he delivered on his birthday.

RMD's son clocks a new age. Photo: @mofedamijo/@tegamofe

Celebrating the young man, RMD posted a photo from his birthday party in which they were spotted side by side.

The actor accompanied it with a short caption wishing the celebrant a happy birthday celebration. He also charged him to go and "conquer the world”.

Check out a screenshot below:

RMD celebrates son Oghenetega as he clocks new age. Photo: @mofedamijo/@tegamofe

RMD shares powerful picture taken during son's heartwarming speech

Legit.ng previously reported that RMD took to his Instagram page with a photo which he described as his favourite from his birthday party.

The picture captured the actor's wife, Jumobi, comforting him as he got emotional when his son gave a moving speech at the event.

Sharing the photo on his page, he wrote:

"So this was the moment my son was speaking about me on stage and I started to tear up and my wife did the needful… can’t keep saying how grateful I’m to God and everyone that has sent us prayers and good wishes..."

RMD releases official photos from 60th birthday celebration

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that RMD continued to take fans and followers through the celebration of his 60th birthday with a post shared on his page.

The much-loved film star took to his Instagram page with official photos from the event that captured more unforgettable moments

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with more goodwill messages for the movie star.

